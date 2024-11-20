Amid Naga-Sobhita’s wedding Samantha writes about staying calm in difficult situations

Mumbai, Nov 20 Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared an inspiring poem titled "If" by author Rudyard Kipling.

The inspiring poem, known for its timeless message, emphasizes maintaining composure and resilience in challenging circumstances. Sharing this poem on her Instagram handle, Samantha wrote in the caption, “This poem has always been a guiding light for me and I wanted to share it with you today.”

An excerpt from the poem read, “If you can keep your head when all about you Are losing theirs and blaming it on you, If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you, But make allowance for their doubting too; If you can wait and not be tired by waiting, Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies, Or being hated, don’t give way to hating, And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise: If you can dream—and not make dreams your master; If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim; If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster And treat those two impostors just the same; If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools, Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken, And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools.”

It further read, “If you can make one heap of all your winnings And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss, And lose, and start again at your beginnings And never breathe a word about your loss; If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew To serve your turn long after they are gone, And so hold on when there is nothing in you Except the Will which says to them: ‘Hold on!’”

Samantha’s post comes amid Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding preparations. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on December 4 in an intimate yet culturally rich ceremony, attended by close friends and family. For her big day, Dhulipala has chosen a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree, beautifully adorned with real gold zari.

In 2021, Samantha and Naga announced their divorce after four years of marriage. They issued a joint statement, revealing that their separation was mutual and amicable.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor