Amid reports of Deepika Padukone's exit from 'Spirit', Tripti Dimri joins Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : After Deepika Padukone's reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-anticipated film 'Spirit', now the makers have shared a new update. Actress Tripti Dimri, who worked with Vanga in 'Animal' have joined the project.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ace director shared the news and wrote in the caption, "The female lead for my film is now official :-)"

Tripti also took to her social media handle and expressed his gratitude, saying, "Still sinking in....So grateful to be trusted with this journey..Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga ..honoured to be a part of your vision"

Fans expressed their excitement about Triptii joining the cast.

One fan wrote, "Welcome to RebelWood."

Another social media user commented, "Well well well, I hope it's a continuation of their collaboration in Animal. Vanga sir got her to deliver a good performance in the emotional scenes, even in such a short role. So excited about what's in store in Spirit"

Earlier, Deepika Padukone was expected to star opposite Prabhas in the film. However, later the reports suggested she is no longer associated with the project.

The film is backed by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. 'Spirit ' is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

