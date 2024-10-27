Amid security threats, Salman Khan to perform in Dubai

Mumbai, Oct 27 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who currently hosts the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 18’, is set to perform in Dubai amid security threats.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared the poster for the upcoming leg of his Da-bangg the tour.

He wrote in the caption, “DUBAI get ready for DA-BANGG THE TOUR - RELOADED on 7th December 2024”.

Other actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Maniesh Paul, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sunil Grover, director-choreographer Prabhu Deva will also perform alongside Salman on the tour.

Salman on his part has been maintaining a low-profile, and has limited his public appearances after the assassination of his politician friend Baba Siddique by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Salman’s tour to Dubai signals some respite for the actor as Dubai is known to be one of the safest places in the world. Recently, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who also received threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had stated that he prefers to stay in Dubai owing to the security in the middle eastern city.

Earlier, politician Baba Siddique, who held the Bandra constituency where Salman resides with his family, was murdered outside his office in Mumbai.

He was very close to the Hindi film fraternity, and was known for throwing lavish Iftar parties and hosting several high-profile guests in those parties. It was a Baba Siddique Iftar party in 2013 that ended a long-standing feud between the two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after a 5 year-long spat which divided the entire Bollywood into 2 camps of loyalists.

The two hugged out at Baba Siddique’s party, sending the industry into a relief encouraging cross camp collaborations.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has issued multiple threats to Salman, and has also reportedly carried out shootings in Canada as well.

