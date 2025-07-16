Amid success of 'Superman', first look of 'Supergirl' unveiled

Los Angeles [US], July 16 : Amid the success of 'Superman', the makers on Wednesday unveiled the first look of 'Supergirl' featuring Milly Alcock.

Milly Alcock plays the Maid of Might in the Craig Gillespie-directed.

Filmmaker James Gunn took to X and shared the poster of Supergirl on social media with the caption, "Look Out. 2026."

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 26, 2026.

Look Out. 2026. pic.twitter.com/IdAvUNfcXx— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 16, 2025

Milly made a cameo as Supergirl in the Superman film near the end.

This film, based on the comic by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, presents a darker and more intense Supergirl than fans are used to.

According to Variety, in his first presentation of the DC Studios slate with co-chief Peter Safran, Gunn shared that "she is not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing."

This version of Kara Zor-El grew up witnessing the destruction of Krypton, giving her a harder edge.Alcock, who is best known for her role in HBO's House of the Dragon, plays the iconic superhero. She is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, who stars as the villain Krem of the Yellow Hills; Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, the girl who recruits Supergirl to bring Krem to justice; and David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Supergirl's parents.

Fans will also see Jason Momoa as the alien mercenary Lobo and the much-loved Krypto the Superdog.

