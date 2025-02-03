Amid unrest, Manipur to host 4-day International Film Festival featuring 54 films

Imphal, Feb 3 Manipur, a land renowned for its rich cultural and cinematic legacy, is set to celebrate the 2nd edition of the 'Eikhoigi Imphal International Film Festival (EIIFF)-2025' from February 6 to promote the art of cinema and position the state as a strategic hub for independent filmmaking.

Festival Director Sunzu Bachaspatimayum on Monday said that the four-day EIIFF-2025 in Imphal from February 6, would feature 54 films, including 38 international titles from Germany, Australia, Iran, Norway, Syria, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Bhutan.

Bachaspatimayum, who is also the Secretary of the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), during a media briefing, introduced the creator of the Festival Memento, renowned artist Robin Wahengbam, who previously designed the mascot for the 1999 National Games held in Manipur.

The memento, featuring the Manipuri Pony, symbolises the enduring spirit of cinema and Manipur’s artistic resilience.

Wahengbam shared that his design concept was inspired by the relentless energy of both the film industry and the Manipuri Pony, aiming to spotlight the need for the conservation of this endangered indigenous breed.

With a vision to elevate EIIFF as a premier international film festival in the region, this edition features an exceptional lineup of critically acclaimed films from global festivals alongside a dedicated showcase of cinema from northeast India.

According to Bachaspatimayum, film packages include International Competition, World Lenses, Northeast Currents, Eikhoigi Classics, Eikhoigi Montage, Remastered Manipuri Cinema: The Light of Manipuri, and Manipuri Matinee.

Beyond screenings, EIIFF 2025 offers industry-focused events such as Masterclasses, Cine Talks, Panel Discussions, and Pitch Sessions in both Documentary and Fiction categories, fostering emerging talents and industry networking.

On the festival delegate registration process, the Festival Director revealed that film screenings are open only to persons who are accredited with the festival, by paying Rs 150. Children are also welcome at industry venues, food courts, and cultural events. However, there is restricted entry to film screenings and seats for the film screening must be reserved in advance, Bachaspatimayum said.

The EIIFF-2025 is supported by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the National Film Development Corporation, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, and the Information and Cultural Affairs Departments of Tripura and Manipur.

