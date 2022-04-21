Amid wedding rumours, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to move in together?

Suniel Shetty’s daughter-actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. While the rumoured lovebirds have decided to not comment on their dating link ups, rumours about their wedding have been doing the rounds for a while now. The latest buzz is that Rahul and Athiya are all set to move in together in a swanky sea-facing 4BHK apartment on the 8th floor at a Carter Road apartment in Bandra as per a report in Pinkvilla. The rented apartment will cost Rs 10 lakh per month.

Recently Athiya wished Rahul, on his 3Oth birthday with several pictures. Taking to Instagram, Athiya posted several monochrome photos of the couple. In the first picture, Athiya is seen holding KL Rahul as they posed for the camera on the street next to several buildings. While Athiya is dressed in a top, cropped denim jacket, and pants, KL Rahul sported a T-shirt under a shirt, pants, and a cap. The next photo showed the duo walking through the forest holding hands. In the last picture, the couple cuddled inside a bus. While he sported a black jacket, Athiya wore a white sweatshirt. Athiya captioned her post, "Anywhere with you, happy birthday (smiling face with three hearts emoji)."Reacting to the post, KL Rahul commented, "Love you (black heart emoji)." Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented, "Except another bubble." Esha Gupta, Anushka Ranjan, Anusha Dandekar, and Amy Jackson posted red heart emojis.