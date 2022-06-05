Amit Antil on World Environment Day: Nature should not be taken for granted

Mumbai, June 5 The World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year with an aim to mark the importance of nature and raise awareness for its protection. Actor Amit Antil feels Covid-19 outbreak has proved that there are no boundaries and we have "Only One Earth."

He says: "Though we have different nationalities and religions, the earth is one for all of us. And the effect on this one earth will affect everyone among us. And this we all experienced during Covid-19 virus outbreak. It was not just in a country but all around and the suffering was global. So, we need to understand and unite globally to save and make earth a healthy place for all among us."

Amit, who is known for featuring in shows like 'Savdhaan India: India Fights Back', also feels environment should not be taken for granted.

He adds: "World Environment Day is meant for raising awareness on environmental issues such as marine pollution, overpopulation, global warming, sustainable consumption and wildlife crime. The day aims to focus on the importance of the environment and to remind people that nature should not be taken for granted."

