Amit Sadh calls Anupam Kher "acting institute," praises his contributions to Indian cinema

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : Actor Amit Sadh, best known for his roles in films like Kai Po Che! and Sultan, recently shared his thoughts on acting and praised veteran actor Anupam Kher for his dedication to the craft, calling him an "acting institute."

While speaking to ANI, Amit expressed how much he admires Kher as he spoke about Kher's acting institute, 'Actor Prepares.

"There is a lot of debate on whether acting can be taught or not, but I believe that anything can be learned with discipline, exercises, and understanding. I think Anupam sir's institute is making a strong contribution to actors. In fact, if you ask me, Anupam sir himself is an institution," Sadh said.

"If you can't reach Anupam sir's acting school, or can't afford it, or live in a small town, just watch his films. That is also an acting institute," he added.

Based in Mumbai, Actor Prepares is an acting institute that was established by actor Anupam Kher in 2005. Actress Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Varun Dhawan are some of the many notable alumni of this school.

Reflecting on his own journey in the film industry, Amit said he feels lucky for the support he has received over the years. "I consider myself very lucky that people have been so patient with me the industry, fans, and media. I've been given so many chances to do good work."

The actor will next be seen in 'Pune Highway.'

The film, directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and Rahul daCunha, is a mystery drama based on a well-known play of the same name. It was shown at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year and received a great response from the audience.

The film also features Anuvab Pal, Manjari Fadnnis, Ketki Narayan, Sudeep Modak, Abhishek Krishnan, Swapnil Ajgaonkar, and Shishir Sharma.

