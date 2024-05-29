Amit Sadh drops trailer of his YouTube series 'Motorcycles Saved My Life'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 : Actor Amit Sadh on Wednesday, unveiled the trailer for his upcoming YouTube series, 'Motorcycles Saved My Life,' based on his journey from Mumbai to Leh.

Scheduled to release on June 5th, 2024, which coincides with World Environment Day and Amit's birthday, the series promises breathtaking landscapes and exhilarating adventures.

In the trailer, the video opens up with the text 'The Wait is Over' with picturesque scenes of the Himalayan ranges and the mesmerizing landscapes. It also shows his interaction with locals and diverse experiences along the way, aiming to promote healthy riding habits and raise awareness about the joy and benefits of riding.

Expressing his excitement, Amit shared, "I'm so excited and thrilled to share my journey with the viewers on World Environment Day, as nature is really close to my heart. Nature has been a core part of me, and what better day to release my riding series? I have had an incredible 28-day journey from Mumbai to Leh, and I'm really excited to share it with the viewers so that they ride along with me and witness a part of India through my eyes."

"I've been eager to share my experiences and healing journey through my travels. I'm passionate about safe riding and protecting nature. I'm looking forward to the audience's reaction and creating more such pieces to share with them. This journey has been transformative, showing how motorcycles saved my life. This project is a piece of my heart, I hope the viewers cherish it & enjoy watching it as much as my team and I enjoyed creating it," he added.

'Motorcycles Saved My Life' consists of three episodes, all set to premiere on June 5th on Amit's YouTube channel.

