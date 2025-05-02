Amit Sadh-led ‘Pune Highway’ shares a murder mystery filled with twists & turns

Mumbai, May 2 As "Pune Highway" starring Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh is set for a theatrical release on May 16, the makers have unveiled the exciting trailer of the drama.

Offering a riveting glimpse into a tale brimming with suspense, drama, and mystery, anchored by the enduring bond of friendship, the trailer narrates a story that takes its twists and turns after the discovery of a dead body that causes havoc in the lives of three childhood friends.

What starts as a regular getaway spirals into a harrowing series of events that test their friendship, challenge their moral compass, and throw them into the heart of a murder mystery.

Talking about his next, Amit Sadh said, “This film has been an incredible experience, one that comes closest to 'Kai Po Che' in my career trajectory. It’s a story about how ordinary people unravel when they're thrust into extraordinary circumstances."

“We wanted to capture how one unexpected moment can unravel everything you think you know. The film navigates fear, guilt, and survival—and we hope the audience enjoys piecing together the mystery just as much as we did crafting it," stated director Bugs Bhargava Krishna.

Rahul daCunha, who co-directed the film, added, “The play still gets amazing response from the people when they watch it. Our goal was to make a mystery that has multiple layers and also digs into human behavior when loyalty and trust are put to the test.”

Made under the direction of Bugs Bhargava Krishna and Rahul daCunha, "Pune Highway" is a whodunnit based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name.

Produced by Drop D Films and Ten Years Younger Productions, the film also stars Anuvab Pal, Manjari Fadnnis, Ketki Narayan, Sudeep Modak, Abhishek Krishnan, Swapnil Ajgaonkar and Shishir Sharma in crucial roles, along with others.

"Pune Highway" was screened at IFFI last year to an overwhelming response, and a housefull show.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor