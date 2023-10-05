Amit Sadh opens up about working in 'Ghuspaith: Between Borders'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Actor Amit Sadh will be seen in a completely different avatar in 'Ghuspaith: Between Borders'.

Directed by Mihir Kalpana Lath, the film pays tribute to Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, by narrating the journey of Danish and his companions as they attempt to cross borders, encountering bandits and a shocking massacre.

Sharing how he prepared for the film, Amit said, "There were no challenges, we were just in a tough terrain and there were lots of mosquitoes but you know we are grown up and we shouldn't complain. Life is not easy and movie-making is not easy, so we just had to go and do our job. The day you go when you don't have food in your tummy is challenging. To go and shoot with so many people taking care of you, there is no challenge. As actors, we are very pampered, so we just go and do our job, there is no drama."

'Ghuspaith: Between Borders' will be out on JioCinema on October 6.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor