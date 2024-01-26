Amit Sadh recalls working in 'Breathe' season 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 : Actor Amit Sadh took a stroll down memory and shared his experience of working in the first season of 'Breathe'.

"'Breathe Season 1' was a profound experience for me. It allowed me to delve into the intricacies of my character and presented challenges that fueled my growth as an actor. The overwhelming response from the audience is truly heartening, and I am thankful for the enduring love and support we have received over the years. It's remarkable to witness how the show continues to hold a special place in people's hearts even after six years," he recalled.

The first season of the thriller 'Breathe' was helmed by Mayank Sharma.

The series came out six years ago and also starred R Madhavan.

In the coming months, Amit will be seen sharing screen space with Esha Deol in 'Main'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor