Amit Sadh reveals why World Environment Day holds ‘deep personal’ meaning for him

Mumbai, June 5 Actor Amit Sadh has shared why World Environment Day holds a deeply personal meaning for him.

Reflecting on his bond with nature, the actor opened up about how the environment has played a grounding and healing role in his life. Interestingly, Sadh shares his birthday with World Environment Day, making the occasion even more meaningful for him. Speaking about the same, the ‘Kai Po Che!’ actor shared, “World Environment Day is personal to me, not just because it’s my birthday, but because it reminds me how much potential we have to make a real difference for our planet.”

“Spending time in the mountains, on trails, and on long bike rides has shown me both nature’s incredible beauty and how important it is to care for it. That inspiration motivates me to share my journey through 'Motorcycles Saved My Life'. If it encourages even one person to carry a steel bottle, choose reusable over plastic, or help clean up a trail, then it’s a step forward. The planet thrives when we all contribute, one small action at a time,” he added.

Amit Sadh also took to Instagram to share a thought-provoking message about how plastics are harmful to the environment. For the caption, he wrote, “It’s time to evolve from my city, my town, my state to My COUNTRY, my EARTH - MY HOME! We are guests on Earth… let’s not become pests! #WorldEnvironmentDay #MSML.”

Many Bollywood stars, including Shilpa Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Bhagyashree, marked World Environment Day by spreading awareness and encouraging eco-friendly practices through their social media platforms.

Bhagyashree offered a peek into her eco-conscious lifestyle on World Environment Day 2025. In a social media post, she showcased simple yet impactful habits she follows—like brushing with a wooden toothbrush, storing water in glass bottles, and growing her own vegetables using compost made from kitchen scraps.

At the same time, Dia Mirza, a passionate advocate for environmental causes, applauded Professor Chetan Singh Solanki—fondly known as “The Solar Man of India”—for championing the Finite Earth Movement. She also stressed the urgent need for immediate climate action, pointing to data from the Global Footprint Network, which warns that we are consuming natural resources at a rate 1.7 times faster than the planet can regenerate.

