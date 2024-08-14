Amit Sadh to host paranormal reality show 'Dark Scroll - Muqabla Anjaan Se'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Actor Amit Sadh will be seen hosting a paranormal reality show 'Dark Scroll - Muqabla Anjaan Se'.

The show will feature 9 Seekers investigating the unknown in Uttarakhand, across 7 haunted locations. Guiding them will be renowned paranormal expert Sarbajeet Mohanty and psychic Pooja Vijay.

The seekers will be tasked with a series of activities inside each haunted location using advanced entity-detection devices like Infrared Cameras, Electromagnetic Field Measures and Paranormal Investigation methods, as per the information provided by MTV.

On the launch, host Amit Sadh said, "This project is a groundbreaking experience for me. MTV Dark Scroll - Muqabla Anjaan Se is set to redefine reality television in India. The show will challenge everything you thought you knew. I can't wait for fans and viewers to uncover this experience on MTV and JioCinema."

Sarbajeet Mohanty, the founder of PAIRS (Parapsychology and Investigations Research Society) brings years of expertise in investigating paranormal phenomena, ensuring each encounter is grounded in research.

He said, "The show is a first of its kind, and I am happy to be associated with it. I loved developing the concept on field with the makers. The techniques and gadgets used will only help to understand the paranormal better. I urge the audiences to keep an open mind and know more, just like our Seekers."

MTV Dark Scroll - Muqabla Anjaan Se will start from 16th August onwards.

