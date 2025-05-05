Amit Sadh urges people to embrace kindness over wrath and trolling amid Babil Khan’s viral breakdown video

Mumbai, May 5 Amid the viral breakdown video of Babil Khan, actor Amit Sadh has called for a shift towards kindness and understanding in the face of online criticism.

Taking to social media, Sadh urged people to choose compassion over wrath and trolling, reminding everyone that kindness is more important than harsh judgment, especially in difficult moments. On Monday, the 'Kai Po Che' actor shared a heartfelt video of his interaction with an elderly woman, emphasizing the significance of understanding and compassion, particularly towards younger generations who frequently face intense public scrutiny.

For the caption, Amit wrote, “have a beautiful day ..Be nice to people ..Espexally if they are younger …remember your teens and youth ..they need love - understanding and hand holding -And Forgiveness …Not - public bashing … and WRATH … or trolling ..BE KIND PEOPLE - remember - you and i …. were once a young one , a reckless one - and you have - young ones at home … treat others with some leniency.. give some benefit of doubt ….. and move on ….BE NICE.” (sic)

Amit Sadh’s post comes a day after Babil Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, became the center of a social media storm following the viral spread of an emotional video. In the clip, Babil broke down while speaking about his personal struggles and referred to Bollywood as “the most fake industry.” In the video, Babil Khan referred to several well-known personalities such as Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and even singer Arijit Singh.

In response, Babil’s team issued a statement explaining that the video had been “misinterpreted” and taken out of context. The statement read, “Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days - and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon.”

It further said, “In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration - for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry.”

