Amit Sadh's riding series ‘Motorcycles Saved My Life’ to drop on his birthday on June 5

Mumbai, May 29 The trailer of the upcoming riding series ‘Motorcycles Saved My Life’ featuring actor Amit Sadh was unveiled on Wednesday.

The actor said the series based on his ride from Mumbai to Leh will drop on his birthday on June 5.

The trailer opens with the text "The Wait is Over" with picturesque shots of the Himalayan ranges. Then it shows Amit on his bike, navigating through diverse terrains. He is also seen meeting locals and having many new experiences along the way.

Amit embarked on the journey to promote healthy riding habits and to raise awareness about the sheer joy and benefits of riding.

Sharing his excitement, Amit said, "I'm so excited and thrilled to share my journey with the viewers on World Environment Day, as nature is really close to my heart. Nature has been a core part of me, and what better day to release my riding series?

"I have had an incredible 28-day journey from Mumbai to Leh, and I'm really excited to share it with the viewers so that they ride along with me and witness a part of India through my eyes. I've been eager to share my experiences and healing journey through my travels.

“I’m passionate about safe riding and protecting nature. I'm looking forward to the audience's reaction and creating more such pieces to share with them. This journey has been transformative, showing how motorcycles saved my life. This project is a piece of my heart, I hope the viewers cherish it & enjoy watching it as much as my team and I enjoyed creating it."

The three-part series will stream on Amit's YouTube channel.

