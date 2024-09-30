Amit Shah congratulates Mithun Chakraborty on Dadasaheb Phalke Award recognition

New Delhi [India], September 30 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his heartfelt congratulations to actor Mithun Chakraborty on Monday for being conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In a post on X, Shah lauded Chakraborty's "illustrious career," adding that he also "set standards of excellence in acting."

"Congratulations to Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji on being conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his monumental contribution to Indian cinema. Mithun Ji's illustrious career spanning several decades has not only enriched our films but has also set standards of excellence in acting. All my best wishes to him," Shah said in the post.

https://x.com/AmitShah/status/1840640849870561478

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his joy over Chakraborty being honoured with the award. In a post on X, PM Modi said that he was delighted by the honour given to Chakraborty and commended him as a "cultural icon."

"Delighted that Mithun Chakraborty Ji has been conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognising his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema. He is a cultural icon, admired across generations for his versatile performances. Congratulations and best wishes to him," PM Modi said.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the award for Chakraborty as an honour to his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. Chakraborty will be felicitated with the award during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024.

"Mithun Da's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian cinema," Minister Vaishnaw said in a post on X.

Mithun Chakraborty, affectionately known as 'Mithun Da' by his fans, has solidified his status as a celebrated figure in Indian cinema. His career began in 1976 with the film 'Mrigayaa', where his portrayal of a Santhal rebel earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

He subsequently won two more National Film Awards for his performances in 'Tahader Katha' (1992) and 'Swami Vivekananda' (1998). Recently, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, adding to his accolades.

Beyond his impressive acting career, Mithun has made a significant impact in the music industry with iconic dance numbers like "I Am a Disco Dancer," "Jimmy Jimmy," and "Super Dancer," which continue to resonate with fans across generations.

Most recently, he starred in Vivek Agnihotri's critically acclaimed film 'The Kashmir Files'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor