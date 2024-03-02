Amit Sial opens up about arc his Nitish Kumar-inspired character takes in 'Maharani 3'

Mumbai, March 2 Amit Sial has opened up on his character's arc in the third season of the political drama series 'Maharani', saying it was not about getting the physical attributes right, but drawing out fresh details and new layers of his life right.

Talking about his character, Sial, who plays Navin Kumar (inspired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar), said: "When one is into the third season of any show, it is not so much about preparation for the character but more about where the life of the character leads to now."

Sial added: "The challenge was not about getting the physical attributes right, but also zeroing in on the fresh details and new layers of his life."

Sial emphasised on the complexity of playing a politician, where life is not easy to portray on screen.

"I have always found that being a politician is an extremely complex job. Navin Kumar is an intelligent and forthright leader and a force to reckon with, but, in the end, he is just a human being. The world of politics is a hardhearted place and doesn't favour the weak," said Sial, who was last seen in Vipul Amrutlal Shah's action thriller series 'Commando'.

He added: "In the third season, we see Navin adapting to this space and also putting up a strong fight against those opposing him."

Taking forward the story from where it ended in the last season, Season 3 will see Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi) seek revenge against Navin, fighting for justice and the safety of her family.

"This is probably the only work so far where I have not improvised at all. I have completely relied on the text and guidance from my showrunner, Subhash Kapoor, and director Saurabh Bhave. Any other way would have been unfair to building this character," Sial said.

The show also has Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Sohum Shah in key roles.

'Maharani 3' will premiere on March 7 on Sony LIV.

