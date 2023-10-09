Amit Trivedi drops teaser of 'Jhoome Nain' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : Music composer-singer Amit Trivedi has unveiled the official teaser of 'Jhoome Nain' song from his highly anticipated album 'Songs of Trance 2'.

Taking to Instagram, Amit dropped the video and wrote, "JHOOME NAIN"

The song offers a fun and electrifying electronic deep house vibe, expertly crafted by Amit Trivedi.

Talking about the song, Amit Trivedi said, "Creating Songs of Trance 2(SOT 2), particularly the 'Jhoome Nain' track, has been an incredibly personal and exciting journey for me. It's not just a song; it's a beautiful experience that you can enjoy both in solitude and on the dance floor. With its pulsating basslines and the mesmerizing deep house vibes, it truly captures the essence of love, delivering a club-ready soundtrack for unforgettable moments. Filmed against the picturesque backdrop of Goa, the entire album is a celebration of the ultimate party vibe infused with the enchantment of trance music. I sincerely hope that fans will embrace it as passionately as I did while bringing it to life - this is 'Songs of Trance 2, straight from the heart and mind of Amit Trivedi."

Offering a total of six songs, the 'Songs of Trance 2' audio album will be out on Amit Trivedi Azaad's YouTube channel and available on various streaming platforms, from October 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor