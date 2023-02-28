Amit Trivedi shares a fanboy moment with Gurdas Maan

Like others, singer-music director Amit Trivedi is also a huge fan of legendary Gurdas Maan.

Amit recently shared his fanboy moment with the 'Ki banu duniya da' hitmaker.

Amit met the veteran singer on a flight and shared how he is a fan of his work and spoke in length about music in general.

Taking to Instagram, Amit wrote, "I usually don't have 'fan boy' moments but today is one of those days. Was lucky to sit next to the ultimate legend, respected Gurdas Maan Sahab in our flight. We spoke about music, exchanged stories and it was such a pleasure sharing those few hours with him. "

He also dropped a selfie with Gurdas Maan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpJ9my1oe3c/?hl=en

Reacting to the picture, a social media user commented, "Wahh amazing to see both favourites in one frame."

"Back in the days, my mallu dad used to groove to Gurdas Maan numbers that used to be aired on Doordarshan! I doubt he understood any punjabi but liked the music... 'Dil da maamla hai... ," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, Amit, who is best known for his songs 'Namo Namo' and 'Naina Da Kya Kasoor', is coming up with his music in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role.

Directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is inspired by true events. The film will be out in theatres on March 17.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's trailer that won many hearts.

The trailer starts by showing how happily Mrs Chatterjee (Rani) is enjoying her life with her husband and two kids Shubh and Shuchi in Norway. However, one day, government officials come to her house and snatch away her kids from her. She later learns that the kids have been taken away from her by the government after they decide that the Chatterjees have been unable to adequately care for the kids. The latter half of the trailer shows Rani fighting against the Norwegian foster care system to win back the custody of her children.

Neena Gupta is also a part of the film.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor