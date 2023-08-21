Amit Trivedi, SlowCheeta's 'Mohabbat' music video unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 : Amit Trivedi and SlowCheeta have come up with a music video titled 'Mohabbat'.

Mohabbat' captures a charismatic dance-off between the enchanting allure of Bollywood and the rhythmic fire of Hip Hop.

Sharing his experience working with Amit Trivedi, SlowCheeta said, "It's our creative playground—a space where we can be real and raw. Collaborating with the maestro Amit Trivedi and crafting a song that explores a universally experienced emotion that is 'Mohabbat' is like catching lightning in a bottle. This experience is pure gold."

Amit Trivedi also expressed his happiness about the release of the track.

"I had a lot of fun making Mohabbat with SlowCheeta. It’s a lovely song that captures the entertaining vibe of Bollywood music combined with the energy of rap. Royal Stag Boombox is doing a great job bringing such fresh new sounds to the audience," he shared.

'Mohabbat' seems like a revolutionary symphony that harmonizes traditional musical heritage with the vibrant hues of modern artistry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor