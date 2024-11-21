Amitabh, Abhishek play ‘Who’s the Better Bachchan?’ on ‘KBC’ set with Shoojit Sircar

Mumbai, Nov 20 Father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen playing ‘Who’s the Better Bachchan?’ on the sets of the quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, where filmmaker Shoojit Sircar turned into the judge.

Abhishek kickstarted the segment by saying, I’m going to ask you a few tough questions. Let’s deviate from KBC today and play, ‘Who’s the Better Bachchan!’”

The first question to Shoojit from Abhishek was about punctuality, “Between the two of us, who’s more punctual on shoot?”

Shoojit, without hesitation, pointed to Big B, saying, “Abhishek is always on time, and that’s something he definitely got from you.”Amitabh,laughed and quipped, “Ekdum diplomat hai yeh!”

When Abhishek asked, “Who’s cooler between the both of us?” the audience instantly shouted Big B’s name.

Abhishek, ever quick with his humour, replied, “Let me settle this. He was a part of a song where he rapped a line that goes, ‘Cool ka main school hoon’ toh, cool toh yeh hi hai!”

He then added with a wink, “Kyunki yeh jahan khade ho jaate hain, line wahi se shuru hoti hain.”

Abhishek and Shoojit were promoting their upcoming film “I Want To Talk”, which narrates the story of a father-daughter relationship, where Arjun (played by Abhishek) is fighting against an illness that changes his life completely tagged along with internal battles. The film also stars Johnny Lever, Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo.

For the film Abhishek shared that there were no prosthetics involved, and he actually gained weight for the film.

Pointing to a movie poster featuring himself with a noticeable belly, Abhishek said, “I’m not in this shape anymore. But it’s been a learning experience. It’s been life-changing. And I hope that we’ve managed to make a bit of a difference to your two, three hours that you spend in the cinema or watching the film”.

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Shoojit Sircar under Rising Sun Films, ‘I Want to Talk’ is set to release in cinemas on November 22, 2024.

