Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek twin in black as they attend producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 : Father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday night attended the star-studded birthday bash of producer Anand Pandit in Mumbai.

Both the actors were seen twinning in all-black suits at the bash.

Several pictures of the father-son duo posing with the birthday boy Anand Pandit and Jackie Shroff went viral on social media.

Apart from them, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Sharman Joshi, Annu Kapoor, Milap Zaveri, Ameesha Patel, newly married couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laisharm, Hrithik Roshan with his father Rakesh Roshan, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also marked their presence at the grand bash.

Producer Anand Pandit is known for his films like 'Chehre', 'The Big Bull', 'Thank God', and 'Total Dhamaal' among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the sports drama film 'Ghoomer' alongside Siyami Kher and Angad Bedi.

The film received decent responses from the fans.

Amitabh, on the other hand, was last seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Ganapath' alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

He will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

Apart from that, he also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

