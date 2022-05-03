Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, among others extend wishes for fans on Eid 2022

As the festival of Eid is being celebrated throughout the country with great enthusiasm and fervour, everyone has been sending wishes to their dear ones on this auspicious day.

On such an occasion, how can our Bollywood celebs not offer their love and wishes to their fans, hence a number of stars, including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon and Huma Qureshi took to their social media accounts to wish their fans a happy Eid.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachan was among the first ones to tweet his wish for the fans on Eid by dropping a picture that read, "Eid Mubarak".

Actor Raveena Tandon also took it to her Twitter handle and shared a photo of the moon along with a picture that had 'Eid Mubarak' written on it, showcasing her wearing a green coloured Anarkali.

"Eid Mubarak everyone, this day will bring happiness in our lives," Akshay Kumar wrote in Hindi on his Twitter account.

Actor Huma Qureshi also tweeted, 'Chand Mubarak, Eid Mubarak' with a moon emoticon and wished her fans.

The month-long fasting rituals of Eid ul Fitr are also remembered to pay homage to Allah for providing and blessing people with strength and courage.

One good deed is said to be repaid ten times over. Ramzan, the month-long fasting season, is a symbol of endurance, patience, and commitment.

( With inputs from ANI )

