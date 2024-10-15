Amitabh Bachchan attributes his 82nd birthday to love of his fans

Mumbai, Oct 15 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 82nd birthday on October 11, 2024. Fans and celebrities alike took to social media to share their love and admiration for the legendary actor.

On Tuesday, the ‘Sholay’ actor posted his photo from the sets of his popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ on Instagram. Alongside the picture, Big B wrote, “I turned 82, and it’s all by your grace".

In the photo, the actor is seen sporting a black suit paired with white sneakers. He also shared the image on his X handle. Fans quickly flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages, with one saying, “Blessed to see you in my generation, sir,” while another wrote, “Love you, Amit ji.” Earlier, the ‘Piku’ actor had posted a photo of himself with folded hands, expressing gratitude for the love he received on his birthday.

He wrote, “to all that have wished me on my Birthday the 11th and then for Dussehra .. my gratitude in abundance .. it shall not be possible to acknowledge and respond to all individually .. so please accept this as my gracious response and love .. as also my greetings.” Amitabh also shared a special birthday gift he received from Poland. He posted a touching video featuring young girls performing a musical tribute, playing the melodies of his father’s Madhushala on the violin.

In his post, he reflected, “On this day of my birth, I realize that celebrations have transformed over time. The most cherished gift I received today comes from the beautiful city of Wroclaw, Poland.” On his special day, his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan penned heartfelt notes for the actor. Fans gathered outside Jalsa to wish him on his 82nd birthday. Amitabh, ever gracious, stepped out onto his balcony, waving at the enthusiastic crowd. On the work front, Big B was most recently seen in the films ‘Vettaiyan, alongside Rajinikanth, and ‘Kalki 2898 AD'.

