Amitabh Bachchan Beats Salman Khan to Become Highest-Paid TV Host; Check Out His Jaw-Dropping Fee for KBC 17

Amitabh Bachchan is set to return as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 and has now become the highest-paid television show host in India. According to a report by Siasat.com, Bachchan is charging Rs 5 crore per episode for the latest season of the quiz show.

With the show scheduled to air five days a week, the veteran actor is expected to earn Rs 25 crore weekly. This figure places him ahead of Salman Khan, who reportedly earned Rs 12 crore per Weekend Ka Vaar episode for Bigg Boss OTT 2, totaling approximately Rs 24 crore per week. While Salman Khan’s weekly earnings are close, he reportedly works only two days a week for the show. Bachchan’s five-day shooting schedule has played a key role in his higher overall pay.

Bachchan has hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati since it first aired in 2000, except for Season 3 which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. The show has remained a popular staple on Indian television for over two decades.

Season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on August 11. It will air Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. The show will also stream on SonyLIV for digital viewers.

Sony's official social media accounts have launched the new campaign for the season, focusing on the spirit and resilience of today’s India.