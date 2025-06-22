Amitabh Bachchan calls son Abhishek his "true inheritor" in emotional post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan wrote an emotional blog post dedicated to his son, Abhishek Bachchan.

In a blog post shared on Saturday, the 'Sholay' actor praised Abhishek not just as his son but as someone who has truly earned his respect as an actor through hard work and brave choices.

Amitabh began his post by sharing a quote from his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan: "My sons, just because you are my sons, shall not be my inheritors; they who shall be my inheritors, shall be my sons."

The megastar also shared that Abhishek has proved himself and earned the right to be called his true inheritornot by birth, but by merit.

"He has dared to take on films and characters that challenged him, and he 'acted'," Amitabh wrote. "He dared to act and be recognized," he added with pride.

https://x.com/SrBachchan/status/1936503192558408067

Earlier on Saturday, Amitabh took to his X account to show his support for his son's upcoming film 'Kaalidhar Laapata.' The trailer for the film was released on June 21.

He wrote, "my prayers Abhishek .. your ability to choose different roles and films and to immerse yourself in them .. and succeed .. a very rare quality ..love and blessings."

https://x.com/SrBachchan/status/1936500855756497023

Directed by Madhumita, Kaalidhar Laapata stars Abhishek as Kaalidhara middle-aged man grappling with memory loss, abandonment, and a lifetime of quiet betrayals. When he overhears his siblings' cruel plan to abandon him at the crowded Maha Kumbh Mela, Kaalidhar decides to disappear on his own terms. Fate intervenes in the form of Ballu (Daivik Bhagela), an outspoken, street-smart 8-year-old who's been surviving solo on India's chaotic streets. What begins as a chance meeting becomes the beginning of something far more profound.

'Kaalidhar Laapata' will be available on ZEE5 on July 4.

