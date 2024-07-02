Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 19 years of 'Sarkar', remembers working with son Abhishek Bachchan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 19 years of his cult classic film 'Sarkar' by recalling working with his son Abhishek Bachchan.

Big B took to Twitter and re-shared a tweet from Abhishek Bachchan's fan club celebrating 19 years of 'Sarkar'.

Alongside the tweet, he wrote, "What a time we had during its making Abhishek .. and some of the stories on it we still share .. .. but brilliance in its execution and context .. so Ramu."

The post features some moments of father-son from the film.

https://x.com/SrBachchan/status/1808091914287341616

'Sarkar' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kay Kay Menon, and Katrina Kaif marked its 19th anniversary on July 1.

Meanwhile, Big B has been garnering widespread love and praise for his performance as Immortal 'Ashwatthama'.

'Kalki 2898 AD' saw a bumper opening.

As per the makers, the film raked in Rs 191.5 crore gross worldwide at the box office in all languages on its opening day.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film.The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Before the release of the film on June 27, the makers organised a grand event in Mumbai.

During the event, Big B shared his working experience in the film and how he felt after listening to the script. He also appreciated the director of the film Nag Ashwin for coming up with such a great concept.

He said, "Nagi came and explained the idea of Kalki 2898 AD. After he left, I thought, what the hell is Nagi drinking? To think of something like this is absolutely outrageous. Some of the visuals that you have seen just now are unbelievable. To have somebody conceive a project that is so futuristic is amazing."

"No matter what Nag Ashwin thought of, he actually got all the material and effects to match his vision. It has been an amazing experience working for Kalki 2898AD which I will never forget," Big B added.

Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

On the other hand, Abhishek will be seen heading Shoojit Sircar's film. It will be released on November 15.

The project was officially launched at Prime Video's event in Mumbai in March this year.

While Abhishek and Shoojit did not disclose the title of the film, the duo assured that the project would bring a smile to audiences' faces."I make films about ordinary lives and try to make those ordinary characters extraordinary. This film will make you smile and will make you feel warm," Shoojit said at the event.

The official synopsis of the project read, "Sometimes life gives us a second chance,' and for Arjun, who settled in the USA in pursuit of 'The American Dream', it's an opportunity to rediscover and embrace the precious bond he shares with his daughter."It further read, "Shoojit Sircar crafts an intrinsically emotional journey with an entertaining narrative through this story about a father and daughter as they navigate through life's surprises. The film compels us to discover the true value of life's fleeting moments, learning to cherish each one."Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani are also part of the film.

Abhishek has also returned to the famous 'Housefull' franchise. He will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in the fifth part.

