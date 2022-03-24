Amitabh Bachchan declares Abhishek Bachchan his heir

A day after the release of Dasvi trailer featuring son Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and Twitter to elaborate on how proud he felt about his son. He also declared Abhishek as his heir, quoting his own father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem.Sharing the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan's new film Dasvi, Amitabh Bachchan declared him as his heir. Amitabh quoted his father, writer-poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan in his tweet. The first trailer of Daasvi came out on Wednesday and is being widely appreciated. The film also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles.

Posting a link of Dasvi trailer, Amitabh wrote late Wednesday, "Mere bete, bete hone se tum mere uttradhikari nahi hoge. Jo mere uttradhikari honge, wo mere bete honge (My son, you won't become my heir by virtue of being my son. Those who will be my heir, will be my sons). --Harivansh Rai Bachchan." The actor further wrote, "Abhishek, tum mere uttradhikari hoge, bus keh diya to keh diya (You will be my heir. I have said it.)." Abhishek was quick to respond with, "Love you Pa, Amitabh further expressed his feelings on his blog. "Such pride in the progeny, or as they call it humorously --my progress report! The greatest joy for a Father is to witness the achievements of his children .. to savour the glory they bring to his name .. to be in the recognition as the Father of Abhishek, rather the other way round .. and Abhishek sums it up for me .. I have given this example often through one of babuji’s poem on the ‘vasiyatnama’ the WILL of inheritance, that is written for the progeny on the passing of the elder ..one of the most prominent lines of the verse are: my sons will not be my inheritors my heir apparent, my successors, just because they are my sons; instead they that are my successors, my uttaradhikari’s, shall be my sons.""And with immense pride I do say that Abhishek is my ‘uttaradhikaari’ ..his continued efforts, at attempting different and dare I say difficult roles, to portray, are not just a challenge, but a mirror shown to the world of cinema, on his ability as an actor and for them to assuage his credibility and tenacity! They that criticise and ridicule the inability of another, for their inadequacy on a subject, do so, because they themselves do not have the capacity or the ability for the adequacy of the subject," he added.

