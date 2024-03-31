Amitabh Bachchan drops playful "doughnut" post; daughter Shweta reacts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 : Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, known for his online presence, shared a playful post featuring a doughnut, which caught the attention of his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

On Sunday, Big B posted a picture on his Instagram holding a doughnut with a big smile on his face.

In the picture, he is wearing a colourful jacket and stylish glasses.

Adding a fun touch, he captioned the post, "Doughnuts ?? Doughnut anyone ? Deliciousimo," with a laughing emoji.

Shortly after, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, couldn't help but respond to the post, finding it adorable. Sharing her feelings in the comments, she wrote, "Hahaha, so cute, Papa" along with a red heart emoji.

Moreover, several fans filled the comments section of the legendary icon's post with expressions of admiration.

One fan commented, "Catching Don is not just difficult but impossible, Handsome Big B," while another wrote, "Real hero, great actor, sir."

Furthermore, several fans used red-heart and heart-eye emojis to show their love in the comments.

During a recent episode of the What The Hell Navya podcast, Jaya Bachchan confessed to being more protective of their daughter. Shweta acknowledged that her parents might have been more protective, but she isn't. Expanding on this, Jaya Bachchan explained, "Shweta, we were more protective because that's how we were raised. You, Navya, have been raised differently and will raise your children even more differently."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vikas Bahl's film Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. His next project is the sci-fi action movie 'Kalki 2898 AD,' starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in prominent roles.

