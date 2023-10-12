Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude towards fans for 'Love and Affection' on 81st birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 on October 11.

On Thursday, he took to his Instagram to express gratitude towards fans for their love and birthday wishes.

He captioned the post, "This love and affection it beyond any effort to repay it .. blessed and filled with unending gratitude."

Big B expressed that he feels 'fortunate' to have received so much 'love and devotion' from fans on his special day.

Amitabh made a special appearance outside his Jalsa house in Mumbai on October 11 to meet and greet his fans.

He was observed wearing many garlands.

Earlier, Big B began his birthday celebrations by greeting fans outside his house Jalsa at the midnight hour of October 11.

The legendary star came outside for a few minutes to greet his fans. In the videos captured by the paparazzi, he was seen wearing a pink coloured printed tracksuit. The megastar greeted his fans with a big smile and expressed his gratitude to them with folded hands.

A number of Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, RajKummar Rao, Kajol among others also wished Amitabh Bachchan his birthday.

Actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan also extended heartfelt wishes to his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 81st birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a picture with his father and wrote, "My idol, my hero, my inspiration and my best friend! Happy 81st birthday, Pa. Love you and always got your back."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Apart from that, he also has a sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' and a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor