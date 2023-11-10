Amitabh Bachchan extends good wishes to grandson Agastya Nanda for 'The Archies'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday extended heartfelt wishes to his grandson Agastya Nanda for his acting debut.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Big B shared the trailer of Agstya's debut film 'The Archies' and wrote, "T 4825 - Agastya my love blessings and more .. you carry the torch ably ahead."

Apart from Agastya, the Netflix film marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of 'The Archies' which received good response from the fans.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The trailer unfolds a musical narrative led by seven charming characters from the beloved Archie comics, steering through the retro alleys of love, friendship, and youthful aspirations.

The trailer signs off with a profound message - 'You are never too young to change the world'.

'The Archies' will be out on December 7.

Meanwhile, Agastya will also be seen alongside legendary actor Dharmendra in the film 'Ekkis'. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan the film will release on January 10, 2025.

