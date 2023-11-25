Amitabh Bachchan gifts his Rs 50.63 crore bungalow to daughter Shweta Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan has presented his suburban Juhu bungalow, Prateeksha, to his daughter Shweta Nanda as a gift. Valued at over Rs 50.63 crore, this property is considered the megastar's inaugural acquisition in the city and is one of three bungalows owned by the Bachchan family in the area.

According to the documents accessed from property registration data aggregator Zapkey.com, Bachchan executed the transfer of the bungalow on November 9 as a gift to his daughter and paid Rs 50.65 lakh as stamp duty.

The bungalow in the Vitthalnagar Cooperative Housing Society is spread over two plots admeasuring 674 square metres and 890.47 square metres, which are collectively valued at over Rs 50.63 crore. He also paid a registration fee of Rs 200 for each of the two plots which have been gifted.

The bigger plot of 890.47 square metres was owned by Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan while the smaller plot was solely owned by Amitabh Bachchan. A reply from Bachchan's office was awaited.

The wedding celebrations of Abhishek Bachchan and actor Aishwarya Rai took place in 2007 at the Prateeksha and Jalsa bungalows. Meanwhile, the third property in the area, Janak, is primarily utilized as an office space by the 81-year-old Bollywood actor.