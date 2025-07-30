Amitabh Bachchan Gives a Shoutout to MFN (Matrix Fight Night), Extends Best Wishes to Jackie Shroff!

The legendary Amitabh Bachchan has extended his support to Matrix Fight Night (MFN), India’s premier platform for MMA fighters. Ahead of the much-anticipated event on 2nd August, Bachchan took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to wish Jackie Shroff and the entire MFN team. He wrote, “T 5456(i) - All good wishes and prayers Jackie.”

T 5456(i) - All good wishes and prayers Jackie 🙏🏼 ❤️https://t.co/uDK9tXrc4Z — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 30, 2025

Bachchan’s encouragement has added to the growing momentum around MFN—a platform dedicated to empowering Indian athletes. Founded by Krishna Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, MFN has become a driving force in India’s MMA scene by giving young fighters the recognition, training, and stage they deserve.

Amitabh was last seen in the role of Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. The film, which also starred Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, grossed ₹1042.25 crore worldwide. He is set to reprise his role in the sequel, which begins filming in December 2025. He also has Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84 in the pipeline, co-starring Diana Penty and Nimrat Kaur. The actor has also started preparing for the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which will air on August 11.