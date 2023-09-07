Amitabh Bachchan gives sneak peak from sets with Jaya Bachchan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan have a “favourite pastime” on the sets during the shoot. They enjoy scrolling on their phones.

Bachchan has shared some candid moments from the sets on his Instagram handle when they both can be seen busy with their mobiles.

He wrote, “Parents at work on shooting set .. as lights camera get ready..favourite pastime”

In one of the pictures, Jaya can be seen laughing while looking at her phone and Big B captioned it, “when you see a video .. and Mama likes it so .. Papa saying no .. whachya gonna do .... due respect to Afro Fusion song .. which goes .. “ if you like a woman and your Mama don’t like her .. whachya gonna do”…I just changed the words ..”

Earlier, he shared a video from the sets with his wife and mentioned, “at work”

Jaya and Amitabh tied the knot on June 3, 1973. They have two children — author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan. They have acted in several films, including ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Abhimaan’, ‘Mili’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Silsila’, and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

