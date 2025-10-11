Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside his residence, expresses gratitude for birthday wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 : Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan came out to greet his fans on the occasion of his 83rd birthday on Saturday.

Hundreds of fans and admirers gathered outside the actor's Mumbai residence, Jalsa, with placards and posters as they celebrated his special day as a festival.

In a special treat for his fans, Big B wasted no time before coming out to greet the crowd and express his gratitude. Dressed in a bright yellow sweatshirt paired with white trousers, Amitabh Bachchan appeared in a joyful mood as he thanked everyone for their wishes.

He waved at his fans and thanked them with folded hands before distributing gifts among them.

Since morning, there has been an outpouring of greetings and wishes from his fans as well as colleagues from the industry. While fans flooded social media platforms with tributary posts and recalled his old films, celebrities also shared their greetings for him.

Stars like Farhan Akhtar, Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Kajol, Shatrughan Sinha, Srijit Mukherji, and others sent heartfelt wishes on their respective handles.

The actor's granddaughter, Navya Nanda, dropped an adorable post for her "Nana."

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known for his performances in films such as 'Deewaar', 'Sholay', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Don', 'Trishul', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', 'Coolie', 'Silsila', 'Yaarana', 'Kaalia', 'Satte Pe Satta', 'Shakti', 'Aakhree Raasta', 'Shahenshah' and 'Agneepath'.

Big B also made his impact in regional cinema with films such as the Gujarati comedy drama. 'Fakt Purusho Mate', Telugu epic science-fiction, 'Kalki 2898 AD', and Tamil action drama, 'Vettaiyan', also starring Rajinikanth.

He is a recipient of several accolades, including National Film Awards and sixteen Filmfare Awards.

