Amitabh Bachchan joins cast of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s ‘Radhe Shyam’ as narrator

Amitabh Bachchan will be a part of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film Radhe Shyam. Big B has been handed over the responsibility of the narrator in the movie. The news was confirmed by the movie’s official Twitter handle on Tuesday. Sharing a still from Amitabh’s iconic 1975 film Deewar, the makers thanked Amitabh for lending his voice. “Thank you Shahenshah @SrBachchan for the voiceover of #RadheShyam," the tweet read.

In a press statement, director Radha Krishna Kumar explained the reason Big B was roped in. “The film is set in the 1970s and is mounted on a massive scale, we needed a voice that can command the nation and who better than Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, a voice that everyone recognizes, respects and more importantly loved. We are so happy to have him as Radhe Shyam’s narrator," he said. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod, the movie releases on 11th March 2022.