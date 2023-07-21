Amitabh Bachchan launches trailer of Gujarati film 'Tron Ekka'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : On Friday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan launched the trailer of Gujarati film 'Tron Ekka'.

Sharing the trailer, Big B wrote, "The Terrific Trio is back again with hilarious rib-tickling comedy. Get ready to get your mind blown. Wishing my dear friend @anandpandit loads of success. #3Ekka."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu8p71jh9l7/?hl=en

The film is produced by Anand Pandit.

Sharing more details about the project, Anand Pandit said, "The announcement of the cast itself had created a huge buzz and now the trailer has added to the excitement. By now the audience has an idea of the story too which revolves around three clueless young boys trying to make money by turning a simple-middle-class home into a secret gambling den. It is a situational comedy and the trailer too radiates the fun and chaotic energy of the plot."

Directed by Rajesh Sharma, Tron Ekka stars Yash Soni, Malhar Thakar and Mitra Gadhvi in pivotal roles, along with Hitu Kanodiya, Kinjal Rajpriya, Esha Kansara, Tarjanee Bhadla, Chetan Daiya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor