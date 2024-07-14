Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth's bonding moment goes viral at Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Ashirwad' ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : The 'Shubh Ashirwad' ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant witnessed a heartwarming moment between Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, capturing the essence of camaraderie amidst grandeur.

Superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, two legends of Indian cinema, rekindled their bond at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai during the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Viral photos and videos from the event showcase a poignant moment where Rajinikanth, approached Amitabh Bachchan with the intention of touching his feet as a mark of respect.

However, Amitabh Bachchan halted Rajinikanth's gesture and instead embraced him warmly, showcasing their deep mutual respect and friendship.

The reunion of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth holds special significance as they last collaborated 32 years ago in the blockbuster film 'Hum'.

Fans have eagerly anticipated their on-screen reunion in the upcoming Tamil movie 'Vettaiyan', further amplifying the excitement surrounding their heartfelt encounter at the Ambani wedding.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities have been a spectacle, attended by a constellation of celebrities from Bollywood, business, and international spheres.

The 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13 marked another chapter in their lavish celebrations, with prominent personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor gracing the occasion.

Radhika Merchant, bedecked in exquisite attire designed by Manish Malhotra, continued to captivate with her impeccable style throughout the festivities.

Anant and Radhika's wedding celebrations continue with the upcoming 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception on July 14.

