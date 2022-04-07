Amitabh Bachchan reacts to rumours of promoting Abhishek's Dasvi: ‘Kya kar loge?’

Abhishek Bachchan's recent release, Dasvi has managed to impress everyone including maga star Amitabh Bachchan.The veteran actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote Junior Bachchan's film. He is actively promoting the film on his social media handles in full swing. However, a few users are questioning his actions. On late Wednesday night, Amitabh who is currently in Delhi chose to break his silence and gave it back to those who have been bothered by his gestures. He confirmed that he will continue to do so.

Amitabh did not mention anyone in particular but wrote on Twitter, "Ji haan huzoor main karta hu: badhai, prachar, mangalachar. Kya kar loge? (Yes sir, I do share congratulations, promotions, invocations!!! What will you do)?"Earlier, , Amitabh had penned a appreciation post for Abhishek in which he expressed that his son has proved to be a fitting 'uttaradhikaari' (Heir). Sharing the link for the trailer of Dasvi, Amitabh quoted his father, writer-poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and wrote, "Mere bete, bete hone se tum mere uttradhikari nahi hoge. Jo mere uttradhikari honge, wo mere bete honge - Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Abhishek, tum mere uttradhikari hoge, bus keh diya to keh diya (My son, you will not be my heir just because you are my son. My heir will be my son - Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Abhishek, you will be my heir, I have said it."Apart from Abhishek, the social comedy also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Nimrat will play the role of Bimla Devi, Chaudhary's wife who has now taken over his chief minister seat while he is in jail. Yami will mark her presence as IPS officer Jyoti Deswal.

