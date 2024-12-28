Amitabh Bachchan recalls being badly treated by security

Mumbai, Dec 28 Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently shared an amusing yet humbling incident from his life, recalling a time when he was denied entry to an event, despite being the star performer.

On his popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16', Big B made this surprising revelation when singers Gurdas Maan and Shankar Mahadevan graced the hotseat. In the upcoming episode, Amitabh will recount a humorous yet humbling incident from his life, sharing a moment when he was badly treated by a security.

The 'Sholay' actor shared, “I am talking about the 80s when we first started doing stage shows. My journey began with a show in America, and it was such a hit that it created a lot of excitement among the audience. Later, when I was about to perform in Chicago, the organizers suggested that since the show had become so popular, I should not enter from the stage. Instead, they proposed that I walk through the audience, and they would set up a gate for me to enter from there. So, as I made my way to the gate for the performance, the police stopped us. They told me, 'You cannot go in.' I said, 'I’m the performer, I need to go in.”

Amitabh added, “Shah Rukh Khan also once shared a similar experience with me. During a show in Delhi, when his popularity was at its peak, the program was being held specifically for him. He was late to arrive, and as he tried to enter, the police stopped him. He told them, 'I’m Shah Rukh Khan!' The officer replied, 'You might be Shah Rukh Khan, but you can’t go inside.' This kind of thing happens quite often.”

The special New Year’s Eve episode of "Kaun Banega Crorepati 16" on Sony Entertainment Television is sure to be an unforgettable celebration as iconic singers Gurdas Maan and Shankar Mahadevan grace the stage with their incredible talent and infectious energy.

The New Year special episode featuring Shankar Mahadevan and Gurdas Maan will air on Tuesday on Sony Entertainment Television.

