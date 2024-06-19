Amitabh Bachchan receives first ticket for 'Kalki 2898 AD', gifts it to his "dear friend" Kamal Haasan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is playing the role of Ashwatthama in 'Kalki 2898 AD', got the first-day first-show ticket of the movie during the pre-release event of the much-awaited film in Mumbai.

During the event, in a kind gesture, Big B was seen giving the money to producer C Aswani Dutt while receiving the ticket from him for the film. When he was asked to whom he would like to give the ticket, he said, "I would like to give it to my dear friend, my colleague and my brother Kamal Haasan".

While receiving the ticket from Big B, Kamal Haasan shared, "I wish this had happened about for or five decades ago and he had given me the first-day first show ticket for Sholay. I have to wait for three weeks to see this film..."

The event was also attended by Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati.

While talking about the film, makers on Monday, unveiled 'Bhairava anthem' from the film.

The energetic track features Telugu superstar and lead actor of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas, shaking a leg with popular Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh can be seen twinning in traditional Punjabi outfits. Prabhas can be seen wearing a turban as well.

Sharing teaser of the song, Diljit on Sunday took to Instagram and wrote, "Bhairva Anthem Coming Soon PANJAB X SOUTH Panjabi Aa Gaye OYE.. Darling @actorprabhas."

Sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Vijaynarain, with lyrics penned by Kumaar and music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the track is a perfect description of Prabhas's character Bhairava in the film.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

The trailer showed that director Ashwin loosely reimagined Mahabharat from a futuristic lens and added a dystopian touch to it. Kamal Haasan is also a part of the film.

Earlier, the makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.

In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B, 'Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho Tum?To which his character replied, "Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama." (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar.)

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also a part of the film, which will hit the theatres on June 27.

