Amitabh Bachchan recollects his experience of listening to S. D. Burman singing for ‘Abhimaan’

Mumbai, Sep 3 Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared his experience of working with the late music composer S. D. Burman.

In the recent episode of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, a contestant asked Big B about his memories of working on the film ‘Abhimaan’.

The contestant told Big B, “There was a movie called ‘Abhimaan’, there is a song from that movie, ‘Tere mere milan ki yeh raina, naya koi ghul khilayegi’. Sir, as soon as you listen to that song, you get a different feeling of love. Sir, how did you feel when you got that offer?”

Big B said, “The writing was very beautiful, and the music was done in a melodious way. I got the opportunity to work with S. D. Burman in that film. He had a music room, he used to create or make music in that room, and he himself sang the songs for the producers, directors and the actors”.

He further mentioned, “I can’t forget those moments. To sit with him, jam with him and witness his genius at work, it was a great experience. A musician and a poet are immortal, they may leave the world but their ideas and their works continue to inspire people across generations”.

‘Abhimaan’ is an Indian Hindi musical drama film directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Asrani, Bindu, and David. The film was released in 1973.

The film is based on the troublesome marriage of two singers, and how their professional lives affect their personal lives.

It is perhaps best remembered for its songs, composed and arranged by S. D. Burman, written by Majrooh Sultanpuri and sung by playback singers Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ streams on SonyLIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor