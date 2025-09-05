Amitabh Bachchan regrets not being able to spend time with kids Abhishek, Shweta

Mumbai, Sep 5 Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of the Bollywood industry for almost 60 years. But despite all of the success, Amitabh Bachchan does regret not having spent time with his children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, during their childhood.

In a recent episode of his quiz reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', Amitabh reminisced about the days when he was busy shooting films, while his wife Jaya Bachchan was raising the children.

While talking to one of the contestants he said “Our environment was very simple. Jaya would take care of the kids, and I would go to work,” said Bachchan. “But there is one thing that I really regret, and that is I couldn't spend time with my kids when they were little. I used to work from morning to night. When I would leave in the morning for work, they would be sleeping, and when I used to come back home, they would be sleeping. Jaya took care of them completely.”

He added, “Sometimes I wish that I could spend time with Abhishek and Shweta. But then it was decided that I will not work on Sunday, and it will be completely dedicated to my family. We used to make food for the kids and eat with them that day. Even today, we follow the same tradition that on every Sunday, the whole family sits together and has food together.”

