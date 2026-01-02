Amitabh Bachchan says 363 days to 2027

Mumbai, Jan 2 Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan seems to be done with 2026 already. On Friday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a note as he said that 2 days have already passed in 2026, and only 363 days remain until 2027.

He wrote, “T 5613 - 2 days have passed; 363 are left”.

Big B is known for his short but intriguing tweets, which often tickle the funny bones of his followers. The actor also hosts the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

Earlier, actress Mithila Palkar, who recently visited the sets of popular quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, threw in popular Marathi phrases, asking Big B to decode them one by one, leaving the audience entertained. Mithila asked the megastar the meaning of “Shaana”.

Big B smiled and said, “Someone who thinks they are very smart”. Mithila laughed and replied, “Correct”. Sharib Hashmi, who accompanied Mithila on the show, further quizzed him on “Dedh Shaana”, and the actor responded, “A person who tries to act extra smart”.

Mithila nodded in acceptance, impressed by the quick decode. The actress later asked the meaning of “Sumdi to Komdi”. When Amitabh found it difficult to decode, she hinted with a relatable example, describing it as quietly doing something you shouldn’t, like sneaking into the fridge at midnight to eat extra Diwali sweets after being told to have only one.

Amitabh, after a brief pause, lit up and said, “Oh yes, stealing!” The duo shared a laugh, with Big B adding, “I will use this tonight”. Mithila also revisited the slang “Vaat Laagli”, to which Amitabh repeated the slang in his style, making the audience burst out into laughter. Beyond the playful exchange, Mithila, who was thrilled upon meeting the legendary megastar, shared a heartfelt note of gratitude on her social media.

She wrote, “Grew up watching him do his magic, grew up watching this show, and now got to be on this show with him. So grateful that I get to live this life”.

The special episode will also feature actors Vir Das and Mona Singh on the hot seat, with Sharib Hashmi joining the celebration.

