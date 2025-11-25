Amitabh Bachchan says 'another valiant Giant has left us' in a heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra

Mumbai, Nov 25 Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is heartbroken after the loss of his 'Sholay' co-star Dharmendra.

Expressing his profound grief on the passing away of Dharmendra at 89, Amitabh penned a heartfelt tribute for his 'Chupke Chupke' co-star on social media.

Taking to his official X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle, Big B penned, "... another valiant Giant has left us .. left the arena .. leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound .. Dharam ji .. .. the epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart , and its most endearing simplicity ..(sic)."

"he brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from , and remained true to its temperament .. un soiled throughout his glorious career , in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade .. ... the fraternity underwent changes .. not him .. his smile, his charm and his warmth , extending to all that came in his vicinity .. a rarity in the profession .. .. the air about us swings vacant .. .. a vacuum that shall ever remain vacuus .. .. prayers (Temple and folded hands emojis)," Amitabh went on to share.

Amitabh, along with other big names from Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, were present at Dharmendra’s funeral at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle.

Dharmendra was recently hospitalised at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after complaining of breathlessness. After getting the necessary treatment, he was discharged on November 12 and continued his recovery at home. However, the legendary actor breathed his last on November 24.

For the unaware, Amitabh and Dharmendra have worked together in several memorable hits such as "Sholay" (1975), "Chupke Chupke" (1975), "Ram Balram" (1980), "Naseeb" (1981), "The Burning Train" (1980), and "Hum Kaun Hai?" (1983).

