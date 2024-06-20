Amitabh Bachchan says he shies away from promotional work for films

Mumbai, June 20 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared that he shies away from promotional work but expressed his delight about being part of the upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD', describing it as an extraordinary vision by the maker and director.

The cine icon took to his blog and shared some pictures from the movie’s event held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

“The day of presence... the day of being with the greats of those that make the presence of the film… KALKI 2898 AD,” he wrote.

“My presence for promotional work is one that I shy away from... but for the sake of the most humble Production team... and more particularly, a team that is run by daughters of the Head... it is a justification beyond personal choices... And...”

The actor then praised the team of the upcoming film, directed by Nag Ashwin.

“To be part of the vision of the maker and director, of some extraordinary thought, was a delight I had not imagined or was even close to...”

The thespian also shared a picture of himself “buying a ticket” of the film from producer Ashwini Dutt, the father-in-law of the director.

“Traditionally...buying the first ticket to the show from the Producer... the magnanimous, gentle, humble Shri Ashwini Dutt, father to Priyanka and Swapna, his daughters who run the production house... and father-in-law to Nag Ashwin, the director,” he wrote.

'Kalki 2898 AD' also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, among many others.

It is slated for release on June 27.

