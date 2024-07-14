Amitabh Bachchan seeks blessings from Swami Rambhadracharya at Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Ashirwad' ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan paid homage to Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, the revered founder head of Tulsi Peeth, during the 'Shubh Ashirwad' ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The event, marked by spiritual reverence and grandeur, witnessed Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt gesture towards the esteemed spiritual leader.

Several videos circulating on social media captured the poignant moment when Amitabh Bachchan, accompanied by his family, approached Swami Rambhadracharya.

Following their interaction, Amitabh Bachchan respectfully bowed and touched Swami Rambhadracharya's feet, seeking his blessings.

The 'Shubh Ashirwad' ceremony, organized by Mukesh and Nita Ambani for their son Anant and Radhika, was a testament to their deep reverence for spiritual traditions.

The gathering included a distinguished assembly of spiritual leaders such as Swami Sadananda Saraswati, Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth, Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand, and others.

Each imparted their blessings and wisdom to the newly married couple amidst a backdrop of cultural richness and spiritual significance.

The presence of luminaries like Gaur Gopal Das, Radhanath Swami, Baba Ramdev, and Didi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara Ji underscored the spiritual sanctity of the occasion.

The 'Shubh Ashirwad' function also drew the attendance of prominent personalities from various fields, including Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and international celebrities like Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

The festivities are set to continue with the upcoming 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception, scheduled for July 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor