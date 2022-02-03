Amitabh Bachchan sells his Delhi family home for ₹23 crore

Amitabh Bachchan has sold off his Delhi home named Sopaan. His parents, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan used to reside in that house. The megastar has earned Rs 23 crore, reports Economic Times.The said bungalow has been purchased by Avni Bader, CEO of Nezone group of companies. He reportedly knows the Bachchans since decades and lives close to the said property. This bungalow is spread across 418.05 square-metre. Big B lived here with his parents before moving to Mumbai. This double storey residence is said to be the Bachchan family's first home.

According to ET, when Harivansh Rai Bachchan stayed there, he would host poetry sessions at 'Sopaan' till 1980. Amitabh Bachchan owns five sprawling bungalows in Juhu area of Mumbai, namely - Janak, Jalsa, Prateeksha, Vatsa and Ammu. “It’s an old construction, so we will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements. We have been living in the area for many years and were looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset,” said the new owner. “Teji Bachchan, who was a freelance journalist, became a member of the Gulmohar Park Housing Society. Amitabh lived here before moving to Mumbai, and later his parents also moved. No one has lived in the house for years. The transaction is in line with the market rates,” said Pradeep Prajapati, a real estate agent from South Delhi. Amitabh recently rented out his duplex worth ₹31 crore in Altantis building on Lokhandwala Road in Andheri West. Kirti Sanon has rented the property from him for ₹10 lakh per month for two years.