Amitabh Bachchan shares emotional post for "most beautiful mother of all time" Teji Bachchan on her birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan got emotional on his mother Teji Bachchan's 110th birth anniversary.

On his mother's birth anniversary on Sunday night, Big B took to his blog and penned a heartfelt note.

A day tomorrow of remembrance to the most beautiful Mother of all time .. Aug 12 .. her strength , her warmth , her sense of etiquette and aesthetics .. but most importantly her faith and love of all things bright and beautiful for us all .. There is no need to say anymore .."

Teji Bachchan was a social activist. She also starred as Lady Macbeth in her husband's Hindi adaptation of William Shakespeare's Macbeth. On the other hand, Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a legendary poet. Teji Bachchan was born on August 12, 1914 and died on December 21, 2007.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD.' Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film.

The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for 'Vettaiyan', which also stars Rajinikanth.

